Article
Utilities

National Grid warns of 'tight margins' in coming days

By Dominic Ellis
October 15, 2020
undefined mins
Weather, import and export levels and availability of generators cited as factors...

National Grid is warning UK consumers and businesses that its cushion of spare capacity has been cut due to low winds and a number of generator outages.

Yesterday it reported its margins are "adequate" for Thursday but it is "monitoring how the situation develops," according to its Twitter feed

Last month National Grid issued an official warning to the electricity market that its ‘buffer’ of power reserves had fallen below 500MW and it may need to call on more power plants to help prevent a blackout, although the notice was later withdrawn. 

The warnings coincide with the launch of the IFA2 interconnector subsea cable, linking France and Britain's power grids, which is seen as an important step in accelerating progress to a cleaner and greener future. The 1,000MW link can "decarbonise a million homes," according to Jon Butterworth, Managing Director National Grid Ventures. It aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions to customers by 20 percent by 2030.

In August last year, a major power cut left large parts of England and Wales without electricity, impacting road and rail services.

electricitynationalgridPower
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy