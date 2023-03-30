Siemens Energy to supply transmission technology in Italy

By 2030, 65% of Italy’s electricity generation is planned to come from renewable sources. To help facilitate this goal, Siemens Energy and Italy's FATA are ramping up renewable energy efforts by providing high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission technology to a 970km long power link connecting Italy’s largest islands, Sicily and Sardinia to the mainland.



Italian transmission system operator Terna has awarded the consortium of Siemens Energy and Italy's FATA (part of Danieli group) a contract to supply four converter stations for the "Tyrrhenian Link" project.



The HVDC link will enable more efficient use of renewable energy, increase stability of the power grids, and enable the close down of coal-fired power plants on the two islands to reduce CO2 emissions.



The order volume for Siemens Energy amounts to just under one billion euros.