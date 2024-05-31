Behind Spain’s First Agri-PV Solar Park by BayWa r.e.

The 54 MW photovoltaic (PV) park integrates renewable electricity production, agriculture and biodiversity is a step towards VELUX achieving its 100% renewable electricity goal.

What is Agri-PV?

Agri-PV allows land used for energy generation to also be used for agricultural purposes, with each land use working hand-in-hand to support the other. This improves resource efficiency.

For example, PV panels can protect crops against pests and climate events and provide shade, viticulture — the cultivation and harvesting of grapes — and arboriculture, also known as the cultivation, management and study of individual trees, shrubs, vines and other perennial woody plants.

BayWa r.e. is one of the leaders in this space, having invested significantly in Agri-PV projects. The German global renewable energy company develops and manages large-scale Agri-PV installations, aiming to enhance sustainability in agriculture while producing clean energy.