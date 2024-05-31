Behind Spain’s First Agri-PV Solar Park by BayWa r.e.
Combining agriculture and biodiversity, the first Agri-PV solar park in Spain ushers in a new era for sustainability.
Operational thanks to a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with BayWa r.e. and VELUX, the facility in Alhendín, Spain is connected to the Spanish electricity grid and providing green power to homes and businesses across the region.
The 54 MW photovoltaic (PV) park integrates renewable electricity production, agriculture and biodiversity is a step towards VELUX achieving its 100% renewable electricity goal.
What is Agri-PV?
Agri-PV allows land used for energy generation to also be used for agricultural purposes, with each land use working hand-in-hand to support the other. This improves resource efficiency.
For example, PV panels can protect crops against pests and climate events and provide shade, viticulture — the cultivation and harvesting of grapes — and arboriculture, also known as the cultivation, management and study of individual trees, shrubs, vines and other perennial woody plants.
BayWa r.e. is one of the leaders in this space, having invested significantly in Agri-PV projects. The German global renewable energy company develops and manages large-scale Agri-PV installations, aiming to enhance sustainability in agriculture while producing clean energy.
BayWa r.e. works to provide tailored renewable solutions, strategically investing in initiatives that adhere to climate action best practices, align with the Paris Agreement and enables the significant progress of its own sustainability journey.
Alhendín Agri-PV plant, Spain
Consisting of more than 85,000 solar panels, the Agri-PV park in Alhendín produces 96.8GWh of electricity each year, equivalent to the electricity consumption of 24,700 homes.
In support of the energy transition and sustainable agricultural practices, a tenth of the facility is designed so farming machinery can pass between the rows of solar panels, facilitating its Agri-PV status and preserving the natural environment where the facility has been built.
The Alhendín park accompanies a second facility in Garena, close to Seville, 180 miles away. Set to be completed in 2025, the capacity of the Gerena park is expected to be about 60MWp.
“The completion of the Alhendín solar park and the connection of it to the Spanish electricity grid is a great achievement, allowing VELUX to meet its renewable electricity targets,” said Kim Jonas, Energy and Climate Director of The VELUX Group.
“The agricultural and biodiversity components of the project resonate well with our dual focus on climate action and improving biodiversity. In partnership with BayWa r.e., we are now implementing the concept of Solar Plant Symbiosis, which seeks to integrate solar parks with nature and community for mutual benefits.”
Daniel Gäfke, Global Director of Projects and Executive Member of the Board at BayWa r.e., added: “We are delighted to support VELUX in reaching its goal of 100% renewable electricity for its European operations.
“This achievement represents an important milestone in BayWa r.e.’s own commitment to advancing the corporate energy transition that is so pivotal for meeting global climate targets.
“We are aligned with VELUX to go above and beyond normal standards, which allows us to implement pioneering elements like Agri-PV, as well as improving biodiversity and fostering community engagement, for maximum local value creation.”
