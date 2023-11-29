Cleaner future on horizon with cell manufacturing facility

Construction of the manufacturing facility is expected to begin in June 2024 and be fully operational in 2028.

Transition to a cleaner future

Powered by British Columbia’s clean energy supply, the facility will become the largest factory in Canada for high performance lithium-ion battery cells, producing up to 135 million battery cells each year, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said.

Supporting the transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, the lithium-ion battery cells produced will be used to electrify devices including medical devices, high-performance vehicles and aerospace applications.

“We are honoured to work with a socially-conscious partner like E-One Moli who shares Stantec’s commitment to reducing global greenhouse and CO2 levels for a cleaner tomorrow,” said Navid Fereidooni, Architect and Principal for Stantec. “With a substantial investment in efficient energy generation, this transformative manufacturing space will bring opportunity and growth to the people of British Columbia and the Canadian economy. We are thrilled to be playing an important part in bringing this project to life.”

In support of E-One Moli’s mandate for a better and cleaner future, the new facility is designed to target LEED Gold and Net Zero Carbon certification. It will also include a seven-story mass timber office, and research and development component with a fully integrated green roof making it one of the most sustainable industrial buildings in the region.

Lithium-ion: Playing a key role in electrification in North America

Lithium is essential to the energy transition, with one of the key areas in which they play a crucial role is within the likes of electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems and other clean energy technologies.

This comes as ExxonMobil, one of the largest international energy companies, has announced plans to become a leading producer of lithium after acquiring the rights to 120,000 gross acres of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas, considered one of the most prolific lithium resources of its type in North America.

Although first lithium production will happen in 2027, ExxonMobil aims to be producing enough lithium to supply the manufacturing needs of well over a million EVs per year by 2030.

