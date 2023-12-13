Equinix commits to wind energy project in Sweden with Neoen

Equinix has announced it has signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Neoen in Sweden, that will add 15MW of wind generation capacity to the local grid via Storbrännkullen Wind Farm.

The contract for the site, located in Ragunda and Sollefteå, will begin in mid-2024.

A catalyst for sustainable power sources in Sweden

Equinix and Neoen have signed four PPAs in the last two years, following three agreements totaling 142MW of new wind capacity in Finland. Equinix was supported on the transaction by Schneider Electric and Holland & Knight.

Sami Holopainen, acting Managing Director for Sweden at Equinix said: “Signing this new PPA with Neoen in Sweden demonstrates Equinix’s focus on long term partnerships with renewable energy companies and reinforces Equinix’s continued commitment to sustainability in Sweden. This contract facilitates the development and operations of a new wind project which will contribute towards Equinix’s renewable goals while also helping further deployment of renewables in Sweden and bring benefits to the local community.”

Equinix was the first in the data centre industry to commit to becoming climate neutral, aligned to an approved short-term science-based target, for emissions reduction across its global operations and supply chain by 2030. It is also a founding signatory of the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact, which is leading advocacy and steering the development of sustainability requirements for the EU data center industry to become climate neutral by 2030.

Christophe Desplats-Redier, Regional Director of Neoen in Europe, added: “We are thrilled to be contributing to Sweden’s energy independence and carbon neutrality by adding new renewable plants. With our growing local team, we will further accelerate our development in this country.”

Who is Neoen?