Europe to get first ammonia-fired power generation facility

Led by Centrica, the project, if approved, will utilise low carbon ammonia as a clean and sustainable fuel source for power generation. This is being explored as a green power option as it has the potential to provide security of supply while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Bord Gáis Energy facility at Whitegate CCGT power station is positioned to serve as a world- and industry-leading example for ammonia-fired power generation technology. It is hoped that the facility will provide insight into the feasibility and scalability of low carbon ammonia as a green fuel and shape the future of power generation worldwide.

Why is ammonia a greener energy option?

Centrica explains how because low carbon ammonia has a higher volumetric density than hydrogen, it enables the utilisation of low carbon hydrogen in a form which is easy to transport and store. This results in a fuel that can be combusted with no carbon emissions at point of use.

Due to its potential to address various environmental and energy-related challenges, such as energy density, quality of being a hydrogen carrier, its infrastructure compatibility, energy security, renewable integration and potential for green shipping, as well as the R&D into its future, low carbon ammonia is considered a green fuel.



For these reasons, it positions this process and its by-product as a fuel with a promising long-term energy solution for the transition to a low-carbon energy value chain.



Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power added: “Mitsubishi Power is the frontrunner in the development of technology to enable the direct firing of ammonia for power generation, harnessing our 50-year pioneering experience in low carbon gas turbine and hydrogen fuel combustion technologies. This is truly a leap forward toward a cleaner, greener energy future, enabled by Europe's first ammonia-fired power generation facility utilising low carbon ammonia.”

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.