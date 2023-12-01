IBM collaboration to boost fuel cell performance using GenAI

Fuel cells are a source of clean energy that can be used solo or in conjunction with other types of renewable energy sources. The electrochemical devices then convert the chemical energy of a fuel, usually hydrogen, into electricity thanks to an electrochemical reaction between the fuel and an oxidising agent, like oxygen. Unlike traditional combustion processes, fuel cells generate electricity with higher efficiency and lower emissions and can be used in various fields, including transportation, stationary power generation and portable electronics, offering a clean and efficient alternative to traditional energy sources.

Through the collaboration, IBM will research ways that FuelCell Energy can extend the life of its fuel cells through an optimal control of operational parameters and their cost effectiveness for customers.

IBM’s GenAI will predict performance by learning FuelCell data

The Foundation Model will create device-level models using FuelCell Energy data and, in turn, predict the technology's performance. By this digital twin method, replicating the fuel cell, various data sources will be connected and streamlined to provide a greater insight into how various operating parameters impact the fuel cell's degradation and subsequently enable potential improvements.

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.