Article
Technology & AI

IBM collaboration to boost fuel cell performance using GenAI

By Maya Derrick
December 01, 2023
undefined mins
GenAI is being used to support both IBM and FuelCell Energy’s efforts to lead a global transition to renewable energy sources that emit little to no carbon
GenAI is being used to support both IBM and FuelCell Energy’s efforts to lead a global transition to renewable energy sources that emit little to no carbon
FuelCell Energy’s performance is set to be enhanced by Foundation Models, a form of GenAI developed by IBM, in support of transition to renewable energy

One of the world’s largest industrial research organisations, IBM, has announced a collaboration to enhance the performance of an American fuel cell company's technology leveraging the of the most topical technological advancements of the last year: generative AI.

Called Foundation Model, this specific iteration of GenAI will support both IBM and FuelCell Energy’s efforts to lead a global transition to renewable energy sources that emit little to no carbon.

How IBM will boost FuelCell Energy’s performance with Foundation Model GenAI

IBM’s Foundation Model will create device-level models using FuelCell Energy data, predicting technology performance and creating a digital twin of the fuel cell. As a result of this, the collaboration aims to extend fuel cell life through optimal control of operational parameters, cost-effectiveness and replacing traditional accelerated life testing processes. 

“We hope that IBM’s AI will help FuelCell Energy replace the traditional, time-intensive and expensive accelerated life testing process when it comes to electrochemical energy production to quickly and efficiently propel forward the world’s transition to clean energy,” said Alessandro Curioni, VP IBM Research Europe & Africa and Director of IBM Research Europe.

What are fuel cells?

Fuel cells are a source of clean energy that can be used solo or in conjunction with other types of renewable energy sources. The electrochemical devices then convert the chemical energy of a fuel, usually hydrogen, into electricity thanks to an electrochemical reaction between the fuel and an oxidising agent, like oxygen. Unlike traditional combustion processes, fuel cells generate electricity with higher efficiency and lower emissions and can be used in various fields, including transportation, stationary power generation and portable electronics, offering a clean and efficient alternative to traditional energy sources.

Through the collaboration, IBM will research ways that FuelCell Energy can extend the life of its fuel cells through an optimal control of operational parameters and their cost effectiveness for customers.

IBM’s GenAI will predict performance by learning FuelCell data

The Foundation Model will create device-level models using FuelCell Energy data and, in turn, predict the technology's performance. By this digital twin method, replicating the fuel cell, various data sources will be connected and streamlined to provide a greater insight into how various operating parameters impact the fuel cell's degradation and subsequently enable potential improvements.

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.

GenaiEnergysustainabilityfuel cellIBMFuelCell Energycarbon emissions
Share
Share
Author
Maya Derrick

Featured Articles

COP28: Energy expectations & takeaways from industry leaders

Executives from leading energy companies including EY, ESS and Schneider Electric share insight off the back of COP28

Inaugural trans-Atlantic flight highlights SAF importance

Virgin Atlantic’s first 100% SAF-powered flight from London to New York leads the way towards greener aviation fuels for long-haul journeys

Schneider Electric exec shuffle boosts energy digitalisation

Number one sustainable company, as voted by Sustainability Magazine, Schneider Electric appointed leaders to manage the digitalisation of energy solutions

ManpowerGroup initiative aligns talent with renewable energy

Renewable Energy

Rolls-Royce develops SMRs for a low-carbon energy future

Sustainability

Chevron’s hydrogen investment and green energy endeavours

Renewable Energy