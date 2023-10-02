Article
Renewable Energy

INEOS Inovyn: Europe’s first ISCC PLUS certificated hydrogen

By Charlie King
October 02, 2023
INEOS Inovyn is the first certified company in Europe to have its required greenhouse gas data fully audited, as part of certification for its Antwerp site under the ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) PLUS scheme.
INEOS Inovyn’s Antwerp hydrogen facility gains ISCC PLUS — giving it robust & transparent sustainability credentials, says Director Wouter Bleukx

INEOS Inovyn is the largest operator of electrolysis technology in Europe, producing 60,000 tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen annually across multiple sites. 

With an annual commercial production volume of 10 million tonnes, INEOS Inovyn is Europe's leading producer of vinyls and in the top three worldwide.
It is one of the 36 businesses within global chemical company INEOS, which operates across 194 sites in 29 countries and is headquartered in London. INEOS is one of the world’s largest chemical producers and a significant player in the oil and gas market.

 

Sustainable hydrogen production

“We use renewable electricity from existing and local Power Purchase Agreements to produce renewable hydrogen,” says Wouter Bleukx, Business Director Hydrogen at INEOS Inovyn.

“I’m proud that our hydrogen is now labelled renewable-energy-derived material and hope this drives the market towards greater sustainability.” 

ISCC is a global voluntary certification program for bio-based, circular and renewable raw materials across all markets, and it provides added value to customers by enabling the traceability of sustainable materials along supply chains. 

Customers using the renewable hydrogen will now be able to develop sustainable downstream products which benefit from this certification – along with reducing their Scope 3 emissions. 

INEOS Inovyn’s Antwerp site produces hydrogen through the electrolysis of brine producing chlorine, caustic soda/potash, sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen — known as chloralkali electrolysis — and electricity directly from wind turbines off Belgium’s North Coast. 

“Hydrogen produced from the Chlor-Alkali industry is vital as the European hydrogen market grows, this ISCC PLUS certification means there is only one product on the market today with robust and transparent sustainability credentials,” explains Bleukx.

“This demonstrates our commitment to providing industry leadership and strengthening Europe’s renewable hydrogen production. It allows our customers to calculate their own product footprints, enabling them to market lower carbon products.” 

 

