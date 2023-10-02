INEOS Inovyn: Europe’s first ISCC PLUS certificated hydrogen

Sustainable hydrogen production

INEOS Inovyn is the first certified company in Europe to have its required greenhouse gas data fully audited, as part of certification for its Antwerp site under the ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) PLUS scheme.

“We use renewable electricity from existing and local Power Purchase Agreements to produce renewable hydrogen,” says Wouter Bleukx, Business Director Hydrogen at INEOS Inovyn.

“I’m proud that our hydrogen is now labelled renewable-energy-derived material and hope this drives the market towards greater sustainability.”

ISCC is a global voluntary certification program for bio-based, circular and renewable raw materials across all markets, and it provides added value to customers by enabling the traceability of sustainable materials along supply chains.

Customers using the renewable hydrogen will now be able to develop sustainable downstream products which benefit from this certification – along with reducing their Scope 3 emissions.

INEOS Inovyn’s Antwerp site produces hydrogen through the electrolysis of brine producing chlorine, caustic soda/potash, sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen — known as chloralkali electrolysis — and electricity directly from wind turbines off Belgium’s North Coast.

“Hydrogen produced from the Chlor-Alkali industry is vital as the European hydrogen market grows, this ISCC PLUS certification means there is only one product on the market today with robust and transparent sustainability credentials,” explains Bleukx.

“This demonstrates our commitment to providing industry leadership and strengthening Europe’s renewable hydrogen production. It allows our customers to calculate their own product footprints, enabling them to market lower carbon products.”

******

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

*********************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.