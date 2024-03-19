National Grid ESO Sets ‘Beyond 2030’ Energy Investment Plan

In a bid to full decarbonise by 2035, National Grid has set forward an investment plan set to provide £58bn (US$74bn) for the electricity grid to meet the growing demand for electricity with sustainability still at its core.

National Grid’s Electricity System operator (ESO) — soon to be the National Energy System Operator — says the investment will allow Britain to exploit the economic potential as a leader in offshore wind by moving the power to where it is needed.

Called Beyond 2030, the new investment plan will support the need for many more renewable power plants such as wind and solar that need to be connected to the electricity grid to deal with demand for power and need to decarbonise.

“The huge growth in offshore wind, interconnectors and nuclear power will all generate more electricity than the networks are currently able to transport,” a representative from the National Grid said: “The Electricity System Operator’s Beyond 2030 report recognises the need for networks to be delivered at pace and is an important step in unlocking a more affordable and resilient decarbonised electricity system in the UK.

“We look forward to working with the System Operator, government and Ofgem on the further development needed to progress.”

What is National Grid ESO?