Sustainability LIVE London 2023 agenda announcement

Green energy, sustainable transport, net zero and more: The first day of unmissable content

Throughout the two day event there will be panels, fireside chats and keynote presentations from CEOs, CSOs and other industry leaders from companies including Meta, Microsoft, National Grid, Supply Pilot, eBay, Holcim, Suez, AWS, EY, Pod Point Ltd, Philip Morris International, London Stock Exchange Group, and many more.

There are networking breaks scattered throughout the day to connect with likeminded industry peers.

Panels throughout the event include:

The Green Energy Forum, The OCP Sustainability Discussion

The Sustainable Transport Forum: EV & Mobility

The Net Zero & Planet Forum

The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

The Women In Sustainability Forum

The Future of Generative AI Forum

The Circular Economy Forum

The DE&I Forum

The ESG Forum

The Sustainable & Ethical Investment Forum

How to strengthen climate resilience in your supply chain

The Fireside Chats cover:

Microsoft’s Sustainability Strategy, with keynote speaker Sean Jones, Microsoft’s Chief Sustainability Officer

The Route to B-Certified

CSO Strategies

How SMEs Can Accelerate their Journey to Net Zero

Navigating the Path to Sustainability: Fireside Chat with Suez's Sustainable Journey with Adam Read, Suez’s Chief Sustainability and External Affairs Officer

Supply Chain Sustainability

Climate Change

Design for Circularity

Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer at Philip Morris International

The International Olympic Committee with Marie Sallois, The International Olympic Committee’s Director of Corporate Sustainability

The Sustainable Finance Fireside with Jane Goodland, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)’s Group Head of Sustainability

The ESG Fireside

On day one, Meta’s Ecosystem and Partnerships Lead, Dharmesh Jani is delivering one of the Keynote Presentations, sharing Meta’s Sustainability Journey. James Butcher, CEO of Supply Pilot’s Keynote Presentation is on Sustainability Strategy in the Supply Chain, whilst Magali Anderson, Holcim’s Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer will share her company’s Net Zero Journey. We will also hear from Rhian Kelly, Chief Sustainability Officer National Grid and gain insights into eBay’s strategy.

Day two features Keynote Presentations including Accelerating Sustainability & Decarbonization through the AWS Cloud with Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/Modernization at AWS. Canon's Circular Economy Strategy talk is being delivered by Peter Bragg, Canon’s EMEA Sustainability & Government Affairs Director and James McKemey, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Pod Point Ltd is presenting on Pod Point Mobility.

Have a further look at the interactive agenda here.

So, clear your calendar for September 6th and 7th, and register for your FREE ticket to ensure you don’t miss out on the world’s biggest and best sustainability event.