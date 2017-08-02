Article
Oil & Gas

AltaGas agrees propane export deal with Tokyo-based Astomos Energy Corp.

By James Henderson
August 02, 2017
undefined mins
Energy infrastructure business AltaGas have put pen to paper in a deal with Japanese energy provider Astomos Energy Corp. that will see the o...

Energy infrastructure business AltaGas have put pen to paper in a deal with Japanese energy provider Astomos Energy Corp. that will see the overseas export of propane gas from Ridley Island, British Columbia (BC).

With Astomos acting the world’s largest Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) player, the deal will see 50% of the 1.2mn tonnes of propane shipped by AltaGas each year exported to its new Japanese partner, commencing in 2019 when the terminal is complete.

AltaGas Chairman David Cornhill said that the terminal could boost Canada’s exports to Japan by as much as 7% per year, commenting, “we could see this growing to $500mn per year,” with 24mn Japanese homes reliant upon propane gas.

SEE ALSO:

The LPG deal comes off the back of Malaysian Oil Company Petronas cancelling its plans for a $36bn liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal on Lelu Island, BC.

Despite the collapse of the terminal being a disappointment to the Canadian energy industry, AltaGas’s LPG terminal will be the first of its kind along Canada’s West Coast and is a significant forward movement.

LPG is in high demand as consumers and companies alike look to reduce their carbon footprint, and whilst it is somewhat under-supplied, there is both financial and environmental benefit to be gained from the energy deal.

CanadaAsiaOil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy