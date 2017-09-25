Article
Oil & Gas

Cenovus Energy to sell Suffield oil and gas for $512mn

By Jonathan Dyble
September 25, 2017
undefined mins
Calgary-based oil company Cenovus Energy has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets located in Suffield, Alberta to International Petroleum Corp. for...

Calgary-based oil company Cenovus Energy has agreed to sell its oil and gas assets located in Suffield, Alberta to International Petroleum Corp. for a fee of C$512m.

The sale is set to include Cenovus’s properties on Canadian Forces Base Suffield and the Alderson property situated adjacent to this, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company will use the proceeds from both the sale of its Suffield assets and the capital gained from its Greater Pelican Lake assets, sold to Canadian Natural Resources for $975mn, to reduce it’s $3.6bn asset-sale bridge facility.

See also:

The company has announced that this is all part of its overriding strategy of being below two times net debt, accounting for adjusted earnings.

“We’re right on target with the financial plan we put in place to deleverage our balance sheet following our recent transformational acquisition of assets in Western Canada,” said Brian Ferguson, President and CEO of Cenovus.

“The successful execution of our planned divestiture program this year will further focus our asset base and should leave us well positioned to drive additional shareholder value from our core assets in the oil sands and Deep Basin.”

The news of firm’s assets sale comes just months after the company acquired ConocoPhillips’ Deep Basin conventional assets in Alberta and British Columbia, alongside its 50% stake in the FCCL partnership for a combined fee of $17.7bn.

Oil & Gas
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy