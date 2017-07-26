Petrofac bags EPC contracts worth $100mn in Iraq

Petrofac has secured a contract extension and a new award with a combined value of more than $100mn for construction management, engineering, commissioning and start-up services for two International Oil Companies (IOCs) in Iraq.

The award builds upon $70mn of new awards in Iraq announced in April, giving the group a positive pipeline of future work in the country and securing around 250 jobs.

Petrofac said the awards “reflect the extensive track record Petrofac has been amassing in the country since 2010”.

“We’re delighted the IOCs in Iraq continue to choose Petrofac to support their operations,” Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, Engineering and Production Services East.

“Iraq is an important market for us and, as evidenced by the number of awards we’ve secured there this year, we’ve consistently proven our delivery and execution capability on behalf of our clients.

“As we move forward, our teams will remain focused on ensuring services are delivered in alignment with our clients’ expectations to enable them to maximise value from their oil and gas assets.”