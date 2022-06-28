Poland and Germany best placed for gas-to-coal switch

Poland and Germany are best positioned for the 'gas-to-coal' switch as Europe cuts its dependency on Russian gas, according to a report by ING’s macroeconomics team.

The closure of the three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany later this year has eliminated the 'gas-to-nuclear' option.

The Netherlands lifted the 35% production cap for coal plants which could substitute 46% of gas-fired power generation, if the four remaining coal plants are fully utilised.

The report also found France could fully substitute gas use in the power sector if it had its full fleet of nuclear power plants at its disposal. Unfortunately 24 of the 56 nuclear reactors are shut down for maintenance so it has no room for a gas-to-nuclear switch.