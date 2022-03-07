Aston Martin signs MoU with Britishvolt

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin has signed an MoU with Britishvolt as it aims to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025.

A joint research and development team will design, develop, and industrialise battery packs, including bespoke modules and a battery management system. The two organisations will work together to maximise the capability of special cylindrical high performance cells being developed by Britishvolt for use in high performance Aston Martin electric vehicles.

Aston Martin is developing alternatives to the internal combustion engine. Continuing its electrification roadmap, Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid – the mid-engine supercar Valhalla – will commence deliveries in early 2024. By 2026, all new Aston Martin product lines will have an electrified powertrain option, with a target for its core portfolio to be fully electrified by 2030.

The collaboration with Britishvolt is complementary to Aston Martin’s strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG. Any investment will be funded by existing capital expenditure commitments to developing electric vehicles.

Orral Nadjari, CEO and Founder of Britishvolt, said: "This collaboration once again highlights the value of working hand-in-glove with customers to co-develop and manufacture tailored, sustainable, localised battery cells, allowing vehicle makers to deliver superior products. Technologies that reset the benchmarks. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition.”

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said the collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of "engineering mastery" with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business.

"Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability," he said.

"Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options."

Last month, Britishvolt entered into a battery recycling joint venture with strategic partner Glencore. The facility is expected to be operational mid-2023 with the long-term aim of being 100% powered by renewable energy.



In January, Tritax and abrdn announced funding for the building of Britishvolt's Gigafactory shell and core in Northumberland, as well as develop the associated supplier park (click here).