Australia to power Singapore with world’s biggest solar farm

The proposal was assigned major project status on 29 July. The planned solar farm in Northern Territory’s Barkley Region will be 12,000 hectares in size, making it the world’s largest. Electricity will be stored in a 30GWh battery, which will also be the biggest on earth.

The project is still awaiting an investment decision. If the solar farm receives the necessary approvals, the electricity produced there will then be sent to Singapore, first by cable to the town of Darwin 750km away, and then through a 3,700km-long undersea cable. Representatives of the project have announced that this cable alone would provide Singapore with one-fifth of its power.

Australia’s Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, Karen Andrews, was enthusiastic about the potential for this solar farm, commenting: “This project draws on Australia’s world-class solar technology and our high-tech manufacturing capability to export renewable energy on an unprecedented scale”.