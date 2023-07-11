How will countries cope with the ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in 2030?



While this doesn’t necessarily mean that consumers will be driven to buy an electric vehicle (EV) before this date, there is likely to be further increase in adoption leading up to this point, by those who wish to mitigate their climate impacts and join the trend of electrification.



As a result, charging is yet to make it to a substantial level that will service an entirely electric network of automobiles on the roads. Not only that, but this deadline only applies to a number of countries while less developed economies gain an extra 10 years or so.



Western countries are rapidly developing their infrastructure and the organisations that are doing so have huge roles to play in the overhaul of the automotive sector. This is why announcements like the recent one from InstaVolt are so important for the industry to witness.

