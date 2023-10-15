ManpowerGroup initiative aligns talent with renewable energy

As the world pivots towards a more sustainable future, the renewable energy sector not only emerges in light of the demand for environmental conservation, but also as a fertile ground for employment and economic growth. Notably, the partnership between ManpowerGroup and EIT InnoEnergy, which aims to fuel the green transition by committing to train and upskill 800,000 workers in Europe’s battery value chain by 2025.

In this area of exponential growth, encompassing domains such as electrification, battery technology, and hydrogen power, the creation of new jobs is inevitable for meeting industry targets. The partnership between these organisations will establish a future-proof framework that also generates corporate movement towards sustainability and creates diverse job roles—namely titles like battery technician, EV charger maintenance operators, and production engineers.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership and how it will deliver on these strategically, Riccardo Barberis, Regional President of Northern Europe at ManpowerGroup, says: “This partnership is an investment in people and the planet, creating opportunities for individuals to have meaningful careers that benefit us all.” This resonates a global sentiment that seeks to align company profits with a definitive purpose under the sustainability umbrella—generating a ripple effect that positively impacts individuals, societies, and the global environment.

In a world where corporations are inching towards a balanced corporate approach, purpose-driven initiatives are crucial components of their operational strategies. The partnership with EIT InnoEnergy sets a precedent and will inspire corporations to transform their roles into a broader social and environmental plan.

The InnoEnergy Skills Institute is integral to workforce development, providing a number of learning opportunities through its flexible training programmes. This includes online courses, a combination of virtual and in-person lab experiences, and learning resources in multiple languages.This ensures inclusivity and comprehensive access for a variety of people and breeds diversity in the up and coming workforce.

Oana Penu, the Director of InnoEnergy Skills Institute, says: “Tackling the climate change transition to a carbon-neutral economy and society requires urgent collaboration and investment in upskilling and reskilling workers for the green jobs of tomorrow.”

This commitment to evolving the employment landscape will align with the latest renewable energy technologies to breed a new talent pool within the sector.

