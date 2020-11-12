Saft opens energy storage hub in Zhuhai

Saft has opened a new manufacturing hub for energy storage solutions in Zhuhai, enhancing the company’s capacity to serve the global market and support the transition to renewable energy.

The manufacturing capacity of the new 6,600sqm plant will be around 200 containers per year, equivalent to 480 MWh.

The new Chinese plant from the advanced technology battery solutions specialist - a wholly owned subsidiary of Total - will support customers involved with system engineering, delivery and grid connection and reduce their total cost of ownership.

Hervé Amossé, Executive Vice President of Saft's ESS and Mobility division said: “Investment in our Zhuhai production line shows how we have grown from being a supplier of batteries to providing complete energy solutions. Customers are turning to us for fully-integrated energy storage and microgrid technology solutions.”

The investment reinforces Saft’s existing footprint in Zhuhai as one of three strategic manufacturing hubs – the other two being in Bordeaux, France and Jacksonville, US.

The Zhuhai plant is already producing Intensium Max 20 High Energy containers. These were launched in 2019 to offer a ‘best in class’ solution for energy density, energy efficiency, lifetime and performance with 1.2 MW of power and 2.5 MWh of energy storage.

High energy storage capacity will support the integration of renewable energy during the energy transition.