Systems Sunlight invests $10 million in US subsidiary

Systems Sunlight is investing $10 million in its first subsidiary and assembly hub in the United States.

The 105,000sq ft facility will have an annual capacity of over 2GWh in lithium and lead technologies. For the first time in the US, customers will be able to see the production process and witness quality controls by simply reading the QR code on the battery with a smart device.

The investment contributes to the US’ ambition to create new clean-energy related jobs and cements Sunlight’s presence in the US, having already secured 15 partnerships within the country.

Systems Sunlight CEO Lambros Bisalas said COVID-19 highlighted the need and demand for green energy and the US requires innovation and battery production support to compete with the Asian market, and it recently invested €105 million in R&D for innovative lithium technologies that will usher in a clean energy future.

"We are keen to utilize and apply this research to our product offerings in the US to aid its green energy ambitions. As a global energy storage solutions provider with distributors within Europe, Africa the Middle East and Latin America, this subsidiary and assembly hub will help bolster the US' position in the energy storage sector," he said.

Recently appointed Brian Faust, Vice President-General Manager at Sunlight Batteries USA, said its commitment to North American customers will be to provide "high-quality products, short lead times, and customer service that is second to none".

"We will focus not only on our existing products but on new technologies like lithium, which have the potential to change the way our customers utilize their equipment and make them more efficient at what they do. At Sunlight we will continue to look into the future and what lies ahead for the industrial battery sector within the US," he said.

Sunlight Battery USA is now the company’s largest assembly hub worldwide, and supplements its existing European hub, based in Verona.

NeoVolta has developed a patent-pending technology for converting a backup generator’s 240-volt Alternating Current (AC) power output to Direct Current (DC). This device gives NeoVolta customers an additional generator option, further extending the charge of the NV14 storage battery during a grid outage.

The global Lithium Ion Battery Market is expected to grow to US$91.9 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 14.63%, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The North America Lithium Ion Battery market accounted for 23.9% of global market value in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$21. 1 billion in 2026. Underpinned by the growth in electric vehicles, SPG Global anticipates US lithion-ion battery capacity to more than double to 91 GWh in 2025.