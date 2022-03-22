Vestas secures top spot in wind turbine suppliers league

Danish manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems A/S has emerged as the leading supplier for wind turbines with 16.6GW of installations, or 19% share, of global installations in 2021, according to GlobalData.

Vestas has a high level of projects that are being commissioned in the Americas and Europe, and its steady installation activity in Asia-Pacific has enabled it to cross the 16.6 GW mark.

Amit Sharma, Practice Head of Power at GlobalData, said: "Vestas is diversifying its geographic footprint in offshore wind with new installations across the world, as well as significant growth in Europe and new markets in onshore wind.”

GE Renewable Energy was ranked second place with over 11.7GW of installations, representing around 13.4% share of the annual installations globally, owing to tremendous development in its home market, the United States.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE), remained in third, with over 10.99GW of turbine installations with its 12.6% share, in 2021.



"The merger of Gamesa and Siemens created a strong position in the power industry across the onshore and offshore space," added Sharma. "The competitive advantage of larger size and scale, along with strong geographic diversification, provided the necessary push for SGRE to maintain its position in the rankings.