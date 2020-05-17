New Voltaic 'Spark' Solar iPad Case

The iPad is all the rage these days, but as with any portable electronic device, keeping charged up is of the utmost importance. In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it’s not always convenient to have to find an electrical outlet, plug in your iPad, and wait for it to charge. Voltaic has the answer… A solar powered briefcase that charges your iPad with the naturally abundant energy of the sun.

The Spark Solar Tablet Case is Voltaic’s innovative and powerful new solar charging case for iPads. While other solar charger designs built into bags and backpacks are typically low power, providing roughly four watts of electricity on average, the Spark provides eight watts.

The Spark’s design features four solar panels mounted onto an elongated black (or silver) carrying case. The case comes complete with Voltaic’s new V39 USB battery. The 39 watt-hour battery comes with two USB ports: a high powered port for charging iPads and other tablets, and a lower powered port for charging phones and other mobile devices. The battery is a flat design that fits perfectly into the Spark tablet case.

When placed in direct sunlight, the Spark solar case can provide about one hour of video playback on the iPad for every hour spent in the sun.

The Spark is available for $299. If you’re just interested in the V39 USB battery, that will also sell separately for $99. If you’re not “a mac,” and currently use a different brand of tablet computer, not to fear, the Spark works for other tablets as well. As the tablet revolution gets under way, we’re likely to see more green innovations like the Spark Solar Tablet Case hitting the market, so keep your eyes open!