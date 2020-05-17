Article
Smart Energy

Toyota's New RAV4 EV with Tesla Motor and Battery

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Last week Toyota unveiled its second generation 2012 RAV4 EV at the Electric Vehicle Symposium in Los Angeles, featuring a powertrain from Tesla Motor...

 

Last week Toyota unveiled its second generation 2012 RAV4 EV at the Electric Vehicle Symposium in Los Angeles, featuring a powertrain from Tesla Motors.

The all-electric SUV features a 154 horsepower motor, comparable to the gasoline powered RAV4 model. In “Sport” mode, the EV reaches 0-60 mph in 7 seconds with a top speed of 100 mph, and in “Normal” mode, it can reach 0-60 in 8.6 seconds with a top speed of 85 mph. Using a 240-volt charger, the EV can be charged in six hours to earn a range of 100 miles per charge.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

World's First Driverless Vehicle Runs in Nevada

BMW Pushes Solar

Check out April's issue of Energy Digital!

Other features, including cargo, interior space and appearance, match that of the original gas-powered RAV4 for the most part.

With only 2,600 RAV4 EVs to get built over the next three years, available in only four locations in California, however, it's clear that the vehicle is more of a “compliance car” than a vehicle the company plans to sell aggressively.

“We believe that the RAV4 EV will attract sophisticated early technology adopters, much like the first-generation Prius,” siad Bob Carter, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota division. “It’s designed for consumers who prioritize the environment and appreciate performance. We look forward to seeing how the market responds.”

The first model will go on sale this summer starting at $49,800 before state or federal tax incentives, which could amount to as much as $7,500. The car will initially be available in major metropolitan markets in California, including Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles/Orange County and San Diego.

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

 

energy digitalToyotaRAV4Tesla motors
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy