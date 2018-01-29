Article
Sustainability

1,500 solar panels fitted at the University of Cambridge’s new district

By Sophie Chapman
January 29, 2018
The University of Cambridge has installed almost 1,500 solar panels at its new 150-hectare district.

12 units at the North West Cambridge Development have been fitted with 373kW of panels, which are anticipated to annually cut energy usage by 298MWh.

The project is to provide 1,500 affordable homes for university and college staff, as well as 100,000sqm of academic and research space.

The renewable energy company, G&H Sustainability, were responsible for the design and installation of the solar panels.

“The University took the opportunity to affect the built environment and encourage sustainability throughout as it seeks a BREEAM Excellent rating,” commented Andrew Hudson, Sustainability Director at G&H.

“Solar PV plays a key part in this and any long-term energy reduction strategy.”

The university has set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 34% by 2020.

