16 UK businesses commit $52mn to electrifying fleets

Today (Wednesday), 16 major UK companies have committed to replacing their van fleets with electric vehicles by 2028.

The Clean Van Commitment, led by the Global Action Plan (GAP) in partnership with utilities company ENGIE, is a commitment from the largest operators of van fleets in the UK. Committed partners include ENGIE itself, Tesco, Anglian Water and Network Rail.

By 2020, the 16 organisations will have invested a total of $52mn (£40mn) into electrifying their fleets, with a view to replacing all their diesel vans with electric alternatives by 2028.

This will involve a total of 2,400 electric vans being purchased by 2020, with a further 18,000 to be put on the roads by 2028.

See also:

Tesco slashed its CO2 emissions by 13% last year

UK sets up £400mn electric vehicle charging fund

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital

The Clean Van Commitment has cited that pollution from older diesel vans costs the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) a total of £2.2bn per annum due to the health problems it causes.

It is also hoped that, by extension, the commitment will bring down the price of electric vehicles in the UK as well as stimulating the second hand EV market in coming years, to make it easier for less powerful players to go electric and contribute to a lower-emissions society.

Wilfrid Petrie, ENGIE UK & Ireland’s CEO, stated: “Air pollution impacts upon everyone and we are proud to have partnered with GAP to develop the Clean Van Commitment.

“In January 2017 ENGIE committed to 20% of its fleet to be EV by 2020 and zero diesel by 2025. With the rapid advances being made in electric vehicles and the range available ENGIE is meeting this challenge as a key provider of infrastructure and green mobility services.”