Article
Sustainability

16 UK businesses commit $52mn to electrifying fleets

By Olivia Minnock
September 06, 2018
undefined mins
Today (Wednesday), 16 major UK companies have committed to replacing their van fleets with electric vehicles by 2028.

Today (Wednesday), 16 major UK companies have committed to replacing their van fleets with electric vehicles by 2028.

The Clean Van Commitment, led by the Global Action Plan (GAP) in partnership with utilities company ENGIE, is a commitment from the largest operators of van fleets in the UK. Committed partners include ENGIE itself, Tesco, Anglian Water and Network Rail.

By 2020, the 16 organisations will have invested a total of $52mn (£40mn) into electrifying their fleets, with a view to replacing all their diesel vans with electric alternatives by 2028.

This will involve a total of 2,400 electric vans being purchased by 2020, with a further 18,000 to be put on the roads by 2028.

See also:

Tesco slashed its CO2 emissions by 13% last year

UK sets up £400mn electric vehicle charging fund

Read the latest issue of Energy Digital

The Clean Van Commitment has cited that pollution from older diesel vans costs the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) a total of £2.2bn per annum due to the health problems it causes.

It is also hoped that, by extension, the commitment will bring down the price of electric vehicles in the UK as well as stimulating the second hand EV market in coming years, to make it easier for less powerful players to go electric and contribute to a lower-emissions society.

Wilfrid Petrie, ENGIE UK & Ireland’s CEO, stated: “Air pollution impacts upon everyone and we are proud to have partnered with GAP to develop the Clean Van Commitment.

“In January 2017 ENGIE committed to 20% of its fleet to be EV by 2020 and zero diesel by 2025. With the rapid advances being made in electric vehicles and the range available ENGIE is meeting this challenge as a key provider of infrastructure and green mobility services.”

Electric Vehicles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy