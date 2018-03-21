AB-InBev sets 2025 Sustainability Goals

The Belgian beverage firm and world’s largest brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-InBev), has announces its 2025 Sustainability Goals.

The firm will focus smart agriculture, water stewardship, circular packaging, and climate action.

Through AB-InBev’s commitments, thousands of farmers – all direct farmers working with the company – will be connected with technology and skills.

100% of the firm’s communities in high stress areas will also have improved access to water, 100% of packing will be returnable or feature majority recycled material, and 100% of purchased energy will be sourced from renewables.

AB-InBev have also introduce its 100+ Sustainability Accelerator, which aims to solve more than 100 challenges through running boot camps and programmes in nine markets to enhance solutions.

“Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world, which is why we are committed to supporting a healthy environment and strong communities,” commented Carlos Brito, CEOr of AB-InBev.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue confronting our planet and could impact the natural resources we rely on to brew our high quality beers.”

“More than ever, we see an opportunity to use sustainability as a catalyst for innovation.”

“Our 2025 Sustainability Goals and 100+ Accelerator will complement each other, providing solutions for environmental and social challenges so we can build a company to last for the next 100+ years.”

“We know we cannot accomplish our comprehensive sustainability goals alone,” stated Tony Milikin, Chief Sustainability & Procurement Officer of AB-InBev.

“As a global brewer operating in more than 50 countries, we are excited to draw on our entrepreneurial spirit and to collaborate with governments, NGO partners, universities and innovators to tackle some of the world’s most important challenges.”