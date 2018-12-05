Article
Sustainability

AGL completes initial turbine construction at Coopers Gap Wind Farm

By Andrew Woods
December 05, 2018
undefined mins
AGL’s first wind turbine has been constructed at Coopers Gap Wind Farm, a major Australian energy project. The...

AGL’s first wind turbine has been constructed at Coopers Gap Wind Farm, a major Australian energy project. The completed turbine is one of 123 turbines to be erected at the site.

The company has stated that construction of the wind farm is progressing well, with 95 foundations poured, both main transformers energised, construction of the 275kV substation by Powerlink complete, and energisation of the 33kV switchyard expected next week.

SEE ALSO: 

AGL General Manager of Development and Construction, Mr Dave Johnson, said: “Projects like this involve enormous efforts by many stakeholders; the logistics of getting the massive components to site alone is one of the areas which can prove challenging.”

“We have worked with many government agencies and others to have the components transported from the Brisbane Port to our site for what will be a 453 MW power station. I thank everyone for their patience and know they are part of something quite amazing, especially when they see the 67 metre blades on the roads.”

Renewable EnergyWindSustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy