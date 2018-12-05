AGL completes initial turbine construction at Coopers Gap Wind Farm

AGL’s first wind turbine has been constructed at Coopers Gap Wind Farm, a major Australian energy project. The completed turbine is one of 123 turbines to be erected at the site.

The company has stated that construction of the wind farm is progressing well, with 95 foundations poured, both main transformers energised, construction of the 275kV substation by Powerlink complete, and energisation of the 33kV switchyard expected next week.

AGL General Manager of Development and Construction, Mr Dave Johnson, said: “Projects like this involve enormous efforts by many stakeholders; the logistics of getting the massive components to site alone is one of the areas which can prove challenging.”

“We have worked with many government agencies and others to have the components transported from the Brisbane Port to our site for what will be a 453 MW power station. I thank everyone for their patience and know they are part of something quite amazing, especially when they see the 67 metre blades on the roads.”