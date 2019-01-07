Apex Clean Energy acquires 442.5 mw of solar projects from SolUnesco

Apex Clean Energy today announced the purchase of 442.5 MW of solar projects across Virginia from renewable energy developer SolUnesco. This acquisition expands Apex’s nationwide portfolio of advanced solar projects to more than 3 GW, approximately 700 MW of that situated in the Commonwealth.

An established national leader in the wind and solar sector with increasing focus on energy storage solutions, Apex is focusing on its home state as an ideal location to provide “around-the-clock” clean energy to utility, corporate, and industrial power customers. With the 75 MW Rocky Forge Wind and 80 MW Dragonfly Solar having already secured unanimous county permit approvals, Apex is uniquely positioned to supply virtually constant zero-carbon electricity at scale.

Mark Goodwin, Apex Clean Energy president and CEO said: “Apex continuously seeks to grow our utility-scale wind and solar pipeline based on projects with the greatest potential to meet rapidly expanding market demand. The projects recently acquired from SolUnesco are expertly sited, have strong landowner support, and offer substantial environmental and economic benefits. We look forward to bringing these projects online, enabling significant job creation and new revenue streams in communities across the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The SolUnesco transaction includes the 150 MW Carvers Creek, 150 MW Moody Creek, 130 MW Red Brick, and 12.5 MW Rivanna projects located across the Commonwealth.

Together, the four projects will generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 72,000 U.S. homes and would contribute over $11 million in state and local tax revenue.

Francis Hodsoll, SolUnesco CEO said: “ “This partnership provides key capabilities and resources to best position these four projects. We believe the Apex relationship will advance the growth of SolUnesco’s capabilities and market position.”