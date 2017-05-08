CAMX Power comes out of stealth to release the best lithium-ion batteries on the market

CAMX Power, the largest independent lithium-ion battery materials and design entity in the United States, is opening its doors after 15 years in stealth.

The company’s Founder and President, Dr. Kenan Sahin, announced its opening last Thursday. CAMX Power has launched an array of services and technology products for the e-mobility and e-portability energy storage markets, bringing state-of-the-art facilities and extensive knowledge of lithium-ion batteries up and down the supply and use chain, benefitting clients along the way.

Sahin has chosen the perfect time to fully launch CAMX Power, as electric vehicles – in which lithium-ion batteries are necessary – are more popular and in-demand than ever; it is an industry that is expected to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars by the mid-2020s. Plus, consumers are increasingly concerned with portable, clean energy solutions, opening doors for businesses like CAMX Power.

The company has spent the last 15 years developing CAM-7, the highest performance cathode – the key component of lithium-ion batteries – available today, allowing it to burst into the market now with the most possible impact. CAM-7 has already been licensed by two key global cathode material manufacturers to make and sell it in quantity, making it accessible to the wider market. CAMX Power sunk over $75 million into creating it, building the best facilities and hiring the world’s leading experts to achieve this strategic goal.

“The advanced battery energy storage space is dominated by a few big players and as the market expands, new companies with innovative ideas will be challenged in acquiring the access and insider knowledge they need to succeed,” Sahin said. “Having achieved our strategic mission of developing CAM-7 and putting it in the hands of major manufacturers, we now want to enable other companies to enter the space by making our deep knowledge, extensive facilities and staff available through the client driven service and technology products we have developed. By lowering the barriers to entry for new players, we aim to help expand the number of companies able to participate in this very important market. This will also help the big players acquire innovations quickly and less expensively.

"Electrification of vehicles is critical to our environment and quality of life and crucial in the battle to reduce greenhouse gases. Leading the development and commercialization of CAM-7 was a challenging but worthwhile journey. Now, transforming CAMX Power to be an enabling company for others to enter and succeed, or expand their present success in this space will be a gratifying next chapter in my long and varied career in socially conscious technologies.”