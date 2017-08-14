Clean tech startup Desolenator wins funding from Expo Dubai 2020

London based clean technology startup Desolenator has secured one of three sets of funding available from Expo Dubai 2020 to help propel the company’s research forward.

The Expo, aimed at the enhancement of innovation and collaboration of ideas, has not disclosed how much Desolenator will be given, but it is understood that the financing could be as much as $100mn.

“Around two-thirds of the world’s population live with severe water scarcity for at least a month every year. By 2030, half of the world’s population won’t have access to clean drinking water,” said Desolenator’s Business Leader, Louise Bleach.

“We wanted to create a technology that is accessible to everyone so they can transform the oceans or contaminated sources into clean drinking water.”

Desolenator purifies water from any source using solar power, something that could prove to be critical in areas where natural water has been polluted or where sea water is the only available source.

The firm uses technology to accelerate a simple process of distillation whilst reducing the environmental impact and cost compared to traditional methods.

The tech that has been patented by Desolenator has purifiers producing 20 litres per day from one sq m compared to the two litres currently provided by traditional procedures.

Whilst it is still in development, the funding will go a long way to ensuring the success of the clean technology venture.