Danone's Evian to use 100% recycled plastic in its bottles by 2025

Evian, the mineral water brand by Danone, has vowed to make all its bottles from 100% recycled plastic by 2025.

The move comes as more and more consumer groups make pledges to recycle more plastic in a bid to boost their credentials and help the environment.

Evian currently uses 25% recycled plastic in its bottles but it wants to create a ‘circular approach’ to plastic packaging whereby no new plastic is used.

On average, other bottled water companies use only around 6% to 7% recycled plastic today, according to a recent report by Greenpeace.

"We want to adopt a circular model where 100 percent of our plastic bottles will become bottles again. This will enable plastic to evolve from potential waste to become a valuable resource," said Evian global brand director Patricia Oliva.

To achieve this goal, Evian is teaming up with Canadian-based company Loop Industries which has developed a new technology to transform all types of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastic waste into the materials needed to make the high-quality plastic Evian requires.

Evian did not disclose the sum of money invested in the project but described the figure as “significant.”

Speaking about the plan, Evian called for co-operation across different sectors regarding the issue.

Sourced in the French Alps and sold in over 140 countries, Evian has already set targets to become the first global carbon neutral brand by 2020.

