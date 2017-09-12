Denmark’s CO2 emissions to be reduced by Doosan Škoda Power turbine generator

Doosan Škoda Power, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of power station equipment, has signed a deal with Denmark-based DONG Energy for the supply of a complete machine hall for its Asnæs power station.

The project includes the supply of an innovative double-casing extraction turbine from Doosan Škoda Power, complete with a generator, auxiliaries and equipment for the machine hall, with a 30MW capacity.

“The innovative nature of the entire installation consists in its technical design that makes it possible to disconnect one of the two turbine casings, thereby providing a broad range of uses for the installation, which will generate electrical energy, supply process steam to the neighbouring pharmaceuticals plant, and also supply heat to households in the vicinity,” said project manager Tomas Winkler.

The CZK375mn (€14mn) contract for the power station is part of DONG Energy’s decision to phase coal out of its operations completely by 2023.

“It is an absolutely unique project, for it is not only about building a power station as such but also about pushing through the two companies’ philosophy and vision of achieving cleaner energy,” said Project Technical Manager from Doosan Škoda Power, Eva Netušilová.

The project should succeed in lower Denmark’s annual CO2 production by as much as 800,000 tonnes, the same as the annual production of 400,000 automobile exhaust gases.