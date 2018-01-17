Dubai’s ruler launches Marmoom Reserve project powered by solar

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a conservation project.

The Marmoom Reserve is the first unfenced desert project of its kind in UAE, and covers 10% of the Dubai’s total land.

The reserve is to be powered by a 5,000MW solar power complex.

The project will feature more than 20 environmental, cultural, and sports-related initiatives, all sponsored by nine local government agencies.

The reserve is located on 40 hectares of shrub and fertile land, and if full of nature – with more than 370 species of birds, and 10km of lakes.

With the mass of nature, the project will feature 10 animal and bird observation points, as well as recreational platforms such as yoga areas and an outdoor theatre, all powered by solar.

“Preserving and investing in the environment means preserving and investing in one of our most important assets. The Marmoom Reserve is an environmental, touristic and sporting addition to life in the UAE,” stated His Highness.

“The desert is beautiful and inspirational; it provides a peaceful shelter to plants, birds and people. Our goal is to provide a fertile and robust environment for plants, a natural reserve for animals, and an important destination for tourists and families.”

“When nine government agencies work as a team, the result will be exceptional, as reflected in the Marmoom Reserve,” he concluded.