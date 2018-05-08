Enel Green Power joins OSMOSE project as partner

The Italian energy manufacturer’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power, has joined the Optimal System-Mix Of Solutions for European Electricity (OSMOSE) project.

The project aims to encourage the widespread of renewable energy on an international scale by integrating systems and services.

OSMOSE will focus on technologies within renewable energy, storage system, smart grid management, and demand response.

The project is funded by Horizon 2020, a research and innovation programme set up by the European Union.

Enel is set to partake in trials with its Potenza Pietragalla wind farm, located towards the south of Italy, and the San Fiorano hydropower plant in the north of the country.

The firm’s wind farm was the first in Italy to feature an integrated storage system, which has 2MW/2MWh of storage.

OSMOSE will allow Enel to enhance the system, enabling real-time transmission supply of grid regulation services to Terna, and Italian transmission system operator.

The project will also encourage facilities to coordinate with renewable plants and industrial customers to create smart management.

The hydropower plant will test new ways of managing secondary power regulation between Italy and Slovenia.