The Energy Globe World Award 2017 winners were announced on 16 January at the presidential palace in Tehran.

The ceremony hosted guests from 60 different countries, with the minister of the Iranian Government announcing the winners.

The awards received applications from 2,000 projects spanning across 178 countries.

The jury, which was led by Maneka Gandhi – environmentalist and Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development – determined the 16 finalised and awarded the five best.

The five awards were categorised into Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Youth.

The Earth award was given to the Rural Green Environment Organisation, based in Afghanistan, for its work with degraded watersheds and establishing fruit orchards in one of the most remote and deprived mountainous valleys.

The category of Fire was won by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences from India, which had discovered ways to reduce the carbon footprint of large scale cooking.

Two projects won the Water category – Puritas Limited from Sri Lanka, and Kerman Copper Region from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Puritas Limited provided clean drinking water to people suffering from chronic kidney disease through a reverse osmosis water purification system.

Kerman Copper region shared the award due to its success of integrating water to the Sarchechmen mine.

The Austrian Post won the Air award for reducing its ecological footprint by implementing the use of electric vehicles.

The Youth award was granted to New Zealand-based Sustainable Coastlines Charitable Trust for its flagship education centre which teaches pupils, community groups, and businesses on environmental protection.

Trees Adoption from Uganda won the overall Energy Globe Award for its Tress4School project, which implements climate change mitigation and financially support young people’s education.