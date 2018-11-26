ENGIE to create data and 3D modelling initiative “Smart Platform 2030”

ENGIE is designing, implementing and providing deployment support for a regional data and 3D modelling platform. Smart Platform 2030 is aimed at the Île-de-France area with its Regional Council managing the Smart Region programme, which aims to make Île-de-France Europe’s leading region in innovative uses of digital technology within the next three years.

Together with its subsidiaries SIRADEL and ENGIE Ineo, ENGIE will therefore design and manage the Smart Platform 2030. Flexible and scalable, this genuine “double digital” 3D model of the Region will be open to encourage the sharing of data, both public and private.

The system will also enable all users - citizens, decision-makers or businesses - to immerse themselves in the Region’s future achievements, and visualise them virtually under optimum conditions.

3D modelling is currently an essential tool for visualising the impact of various changes to a region, such as planning the location of solar panels to improve their performance or simulating conditions of mobility or atmospheric pollution under different scenarios. Many use cases will be developed and adapted to suit the requirements and orientations of the region in a collaborative approach, particularly for projects relating to urban development, risk management, combating pollution and socio-economic and/or spatial disparities.

Yves Le Gélard, ENGIE Executive Vice-President and Chairman of SIRADEL said: “this contract is a perfect illustration of ENGIE’s approach: combining one of the Group’s historic areas of know-how - i.e. its intimate understanding of regions and their challenges - with its vast expertise in cutting-edge digital technologies in the fields of software and data”.