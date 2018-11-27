Eni and Sonatrach inaugurate 10 MW photovoltaic plant

Eni and Sonatrach have inaugurated the 10 MW Bir Rebaa North Photovoltaic Plant in Algeria. Italian oil and gas giant Eni has partnered with the Algerian state company Sonatrach on the 10 MW solar plant located in Bir Rebaa North (BRN) in Algeria. The plant, co-operated by Eni and Sonatrach through the GSA (Groupement Sonatrach-Agip), will provide green energy to the oil field, thus contributing to the decarbonisation of the Algerian energy system.

In order to further boost their partnership in the renewable energy sector, Eni and Sonatrach signed an agreement to implement the construction of an advanced research and development laboratory at the BRN site to test solar and hybrid technologies in a desert environment.

The Companies have also signed an agreement to expand the scope of their cooperation by establishing a new joint venture that is fully dedicated to Algeria’s renewable energy sector. The partnership is aiming to install and operate solar power production units at Sonatrach’s and Eni’s production sites, as well as in other locations in Algeria. The BRN photovoltaic plant proves that renewable projects can efficiently support upstream oil and gas operations and contribute to the reduction of GHG emissions. These initiatives are part of the strategy that Eni is implementing in every country where it operates, aiming at changing the energy mix of its activities by replacing fossil fuel power with renewables, as well as providing green energy to the domestic systems.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi commented: "This is a further step forward in the strategic expansion of our renewable energy activities in Algeria, starting with this site as a showcase for solar technologies. This plant shows the commitment of Eni in implementing a decarbonisation plan for long-term business sustainability, which is based on carbon impact reduction through the progressive implementation of renewable energy projects. Moreover, the BRN project also highlights how strong is the spirit of collaboration between Sonatrach and Eni”.

Eni is fully committed to developing renewable energy projects in the countries in which operates as key elements in the energy transition process towards a low-carbon scenario. Eni carries out research solar projects with international centres of excellence and invests in systems to increase efficiency and flexibility in order to multiply the possible applications.

Eni is present in Algeria since 1981 and currently operates 32 mining permits in the Country, with an equity production of 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, making the company the country’s main international player.