enModus aids Virgin Media to reduce energy consumption in facilities

By Sophie Chapman
March 06, 2018
The Welsh smart buildings startup, enModus, has partnered with Virgin Media on an energy consumption reduction project.

The Chepstow-based firm has implemented its enModus Smart Connected Lighting solution in one of Virgin Media’s UK technical facilities responsible for supporting 250,000 homes.

The solutions used Thorn Aquaforce II LED units installed with an enModus Node.

Through real-time measurements, Virgin Media is able has generated a total energy saving of 99% on the fluorescent lights switched to the technology, by intelligent light level controls.

The technology has also led to the facilities cooling systems running more efficiently, do the less heat being produced through lighting.

The company has reduced carbon emissions by 2,445kg – reducing environmental impact and being more cost-efficient.

“It’s a coup for a start-up to be chosen as a partner of a leading UK business like Virgin Media on such an important project,” commented the CEO and co-founder of enModus, Andy Heaton.

“Energy efficiency improvements are at the top of the agenda for companies as they strive to not only reduce costs but improve their environmental impact and meet increasingly strict regulations on building efficiencies.”

“The project with Virgin Media is an example of how our powerline-based control solution – Wattwave – is gaining traction. “

“As well as saving money and reducing CO2, companies can deploy our solution without the need for expensive refits as it uses existing cabling infrastructure.”

“Smart lighting is just one application. Once installed, we enable a building-wide communications network that can deliver other benefits including detailed intelligence on building occupancy and ultimately control over other electrically-connected assets and electrical circuits.”

