Sustainability

European Commission adopts new safer vehicle and battery manufacturing regulations

By Sophie Chapman
May 22, 2018
A new set of safer vehicle regulations have been adopted by the European Commission, aiming to reduce pollution, and enhance the continent’s status as a global battery manufacturer.

The rules, dubbed ‘The Mobility Package’, will set new CO2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles, and will outline a strategy to batter development and manufacturing across Europe.

Mobility is crossing a new technological frontier,” commented Maroš Šefčovič, Vice President of the European Commission.

“With this final set of proposals under the Energy Union, we help our industry stay ahead of the curve.”

“By producing key technological solutions at scale, including sustainable batteries, and deploying key infrastructure, we will also get closer to a triple zero: emissions, congestion and accidents.”

The regulations have been well received by InnoEnergy, the European sustainable energy innovation firm.

“We are proud to play our role in achieving this European ambition,” remarked Diego Pavia, CEO of InnoEnergy.

“This is an important milestone for the European Battery Alliance that brings us significantly closer to earning the EU’s place as a leading player on the global battery market.”

“The latest announcement by the EU not only recognises the value of the EBA’s but represents major progress on the pathway to realising this burgeoning opportunity for Europe’s energy industry.”

