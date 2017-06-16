ExxonMobil oil saves mine operator fuel, CO2 emissions, and $1.1m

ExxonMobil’s premium hydraulic oil, Mobil DTE 10 Excel 46, has helped a mining company save over $1.1 million dollars.

The lubricant enabled the performance of two 250t capacity Terex excavators to become more efficient, safer, and use far less fuel. The operator previously used a more conventional hydraulic oil on two O&K RH 340 excavators, but experienced frequent failures due to cavitation damage and effects caused by seasonal temperature changes. This meant the business replacing 52 hydraulic pumps over 40 months, costing $54,000 each.

ExxonMobil was able to identify the issue and implement a solution in the form of its DTE 10 Excel 46 premium hydraulic oil. It boasts high viscosity and strong shear stability, enabling it to handle a wide range of temperatures and optimise machinery operations.

The mine operator reported that this solution helped eliminate oil-related hydraulic pump failure, improving productivity and enhancing safety due to a reduction in human-machine interaction of 160 hours. Fuel consumption was also reduced by 21,450 gallons, lowering CO2 emissions by 216 metric tons. All of this led to an estimated annual saving of $1.1 million.

“This is a great example of how a relatively small investment in a high performance lubricant can deliver significant productivity and financial gains,” said Mohamed Mourad, Industrial Marketing Advisor at ExxonMobil. “It’s also important to recognise the safety benefits – a top priority for all mine site operators. We’re delighted that our field engineers could help our customer optimise the performance of their machinery and improve their bottom line.”