Honeywell and AEC sign MoA for Saudi smart city projects

Advanced Electronics Company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Honeywell to collaborate on business development activities for smart and connected buildings, smart cities and critical infrastructure protection in Saudi Arabia.

l AEC, the Riyadh based Saudi Economic Offset Program Company and Honeywell will be working to develop long-term, strategic co-operation plans to jointly develop new business opportunities that will enable smart buildings and cities in Saudi Arabia, in support of the goals and objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which has placed significant emphasis on sustainable development and economic diversification.

Commenting on this agreement, Eng. Majed Al-Refae, AEC’s Vice President of Energy said: “This agreement reaffirms and demonstrates yet another example of the high quality of work performed by our employees, the majority of whom are Saudis.” “By working with technology leaders like Honeywell, AEC can expand its manufacturing and technology base and provide more meaningful employment opportunities to qualified Saudis.”

"We are proud to strengthen our partnership with AEC, which is an important step forward in supporting the development of smart buildings and cities in Saudi Arabia. This MoA will support the objectives of the country’s long-term vision of creating greater energy efficiency and sustainability,” said Meziane Ghaoui, regional general manager, Honeywell Building Solutions, Saudi Arabia.