How to inspire businesses to utilise green energy

New research carried out by Love Energy Savings has revealed that over 40 percent of the 1,001 consumers surveyed believe businesses should gather their energy from renewable sources.

33 percent also stated they would pay more for energy from renewable sources, and while many are switching to greener energy suppliers, there is sadly a lack of variety in tariffs within the more sustainable options.

There will undoubtedly be a swift rise in businesses becoming more environmentally friendly, due in part to incentives being offered by the government, but demanding low prices for renewable energy can be difficult.

As a result of its survey, Love Energy Savings has released a comparison guide, which you can read here.

Phil Foster, Managing Director of Love Energy Savings, commented on the research:

“Green energy tariffs are already popular for homeowners, and while there are not as many renewable contract options available to businesses, due to usage requirements, many suppliers do offer a greener alternative.

“We’ve found that businesses are increasingly aware of their carbon emissions as taxes and governmental requirements force compliance and measurement. Suppliers know this too and it will be interesting to see how their fuel mixes change as green targets become ever more challenging.”

Guy Harwood, TPI Contract Manager at Npower, says that ultimately it comes down to demand and that price remains the key consideration for most customers:

“Customers are certainly more aware of green energy, but in reality we still feel that price is the number one driver for customer behaviour. If they can get a good price and green energy, customers would probably go for that, but we still aren’t in a position where a customer would prioritise a green tariff over price.”

