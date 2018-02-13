International Institute of Diamond Grading and Research installs 34.8kw solar roof in India
A diamond grading and inscription facility in India has become one of the first diamond lab in the industry to utilise solar power.
The International Institute of Diamond Grading & Research (IIDGR), which falls under the De Beers Group of companies, has installed a 34.8-kilowatt solar rood at its inscription and grading facility in Surat, India, providing the facility with a renewable energy supply.
The roof will generate an average of 56,000 units of electricity each year, reducing heat loads by 90% and “significantly decreasing” the electricity used for air-conditioning.
Jonathan Kendall, President, IIDGR, said: “Over the past two years we've measured our carbon footprint and used this information to adapt our business practices in order to reduce our environmental impact and generate cost-savings in our energy and water consumption.
Related stories:
Renewables the key to energy cost savings and competitive edge says Deloitte
Aura Energy: Uranium bounces back in the global market
Canadian mines hold the key to a clean energy future, report finds
5 big winners at the 2016 Energy and Mines Renewables and Mining Awards
“Sustainability is key for De Beers and this new solar operation is very much in line with our core beliefs. Meanwhile, the installation of the plant provides financial benefits alongside the positive environmental impact, so we hope to see a continued focus on initiatives such as this across the sector.”
Becoming one of the first in the diamond industry to use solar power, the solar plant has a 25-year lifecycle and will have paid for itself within five years as a result of the savings on electricity expenditure.
- Wind and solar energy generate 10% of global electricityRenewable Energy
- Top 10 ways governments can support clean energy start-upsSustainability
- HydrogenOne Capital Growth buys £3.3mn stake in Gen2 EnergyRenewable Energy
- Schneider Electric's sustainability programme shows promiseSustainability