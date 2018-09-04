Article
Sustainability

Iran commissions its largest ever wind farm

By Olivia Minnock
September 04, 2018
Iran has commissioned a wind farm in Qavzin province which will be the country’s largest ever facility.

The Sihapoush wind farm, located in the north-west of Iran, is set to have a capacity of 61.2MW and has been fully commissioned by developer Arian Mah Baad.

The farm is set to comprise 18 Siemens Gamesa SWT-3.4-108 turbines, and the EPC is being done by local Iranian company Safa Nicu.

The facility, which cost a total of $103mn (€89mn), has received financing from Iran’s National Development Fund and Tose’e Ta’avon, a development bank. 

The plant already supplies energy to the national grid in Iran and the developer has expressed plans to add solar facilities in the future.

 

