ITM Power announces 100MW energy storage project at INOVYN site

Energy storage and clean fuel business ITM Power has announced funding from Innovate UK for a feasibility study to develop a 100MW power-to-gas (P2G) energy storage project.

The project, dubbed Project Centurion, will involve ITM Power, INOVYN, Storengy, Cadent and Element Energy. It will be located at INOVYN’s site in Runcorn, Cheshire, which already has a 420MW supergrid connection, power electronics and planning consent for industrial scale hydrogen production.

Centurion will be the first P2G system to be connected to the UK’s public gas network at such a scale. It will be able to provide energy storage for excess electricity. The project is set to explore electrolyte production, pipeline transmission, salt cavern storage and gas grid injection of green hydrogen at an industrial scale.

The feasibility study is set to look as design, cost and business case. It is hoped that the new system will be able to produce low carbon hydrogen for heat, decarbonisation of industry and transport fuel.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power said: “Project Centurion is an ambitious project with an important consortium of industrial partners that share a world class vision of power-to-gas energy storage.”

Catherine Gras, Managing Director of Storengy UK said: “Power to gas energy storage is key to decarbonise European energy systems. We firmly believe hydrogen is a promising solution and a project like Centurion will allow us to identify the conditions under which such a project could be developed in the future.”