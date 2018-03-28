LafargeHolcim treated 10mn tonnes of waste in 2017, up 13%

Leading Swiss building materials firm LafargeHolcim has announced that it treated 10mn tonnes of waste in 2017 with its waste management business, an increase of 13% compared to 2016’s levels.

The $29bn revenue company was able to execute this using firms that are involved in cement production, treating a variety of waste including solvents, tires, oils, contaminated soils and other demolition waste.

“Sustainable building and living are key to the future and we are committed to playing an important role as the demand for sustainable construction solutions and sustainable buildings and infrastructure continues to grow,” said Jan Jenisch, Group Chief Executive Officer. “At LafargeHolcim we offer solutions which facilitate the simultaneous recycling and recovery of waste.”

LafargeHolcim saw significant growth in its waste management business in industrial waste across North America and Europe, whilst Africa saw an increase in biomass waste treatment and there was a rise in municipal solid waste in Asia.

In line with this, the company constructed three new major waste management facilities last year in Poland, Egypt and Morrocco, each of which aids the regional fight to reduce solid waste being placed into landfilled and the oceans.

“We have ambitious plans to continue investing in all parts of the world in order to bring the most advanced technology and solutions to our partners and play a role in solving the global waste problem,” Jenisch continued.

According to the company, the 10mn tonnes processed was equivalent to almost twice the annual household waste generation of Switzerland last year.