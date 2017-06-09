The LEGO Group extends its partnership with WWF to battle pollution

The LEGO Group is extending its partnership with WWF (the World Wide Fund for Nature) in order to continue the battle against CO2 emissions in supply chains and manufacturing, and to continue promoting global action on climate change. LEGO has exceeded all of the climate targets it set on joining the WWF’s Climate Savers Programme in 2014, and this success has led to the partnership creating new targets, such as:

A further 10 percent increase in CO2 efficiency per LEGO brick produced

Continuing to ensure 100 percent of energy consumption is balanced by production of renewable energy sources

Further engaging with key suppliers to reduce the CO2 emissions in the full supply chain

“Climate change is a major challenge facing the planet, and the LEGO Group has a responsibility to minimise our impact on the planet – the planet that our children will inherit,” said Marjorie Lao, CFO of the LEGO Group, who is responsible for the LEGO Group’s sustainability strategy.

“We have made solid progress balancing 100% of our energy consumption with renewables, but we know there is more to do to make the production of LEGO bricks more sustainable, especially in reducing CO2 emissions from our factories, and the entire supply chain. WWF is a valuable partner, who challenges us to think differently about how we operate and inspires us to set ambitious climate targets, and to inspire children to take care of the environment.”

Bo Øksnebjerg, CEO of WWF Denmark said: “We urgently need to take action to pursue sustainable development now and in the future – simply because the planet is under huge pressure. Impacts of climate change are already being felt by many communities and ecosystems worldwide, and we need to mitigate those impacts to secure a better living for our children and generations after them,” and continues:

“Our partnership with the LEGO Group is a showcase of how partnerships between businesses and NGO’s can share important goals for protecting nature and our planet. Together we can make the future sustainable.”

