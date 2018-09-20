Neoen plans $526mn IPO following Google wind deal

French renewables developer Neoen has registered for an initial public offering (IPO) set to be worth $526mn (€450mn) on the pan-European stock exchange, Euronext Paris.

The registration has been made with French watchdog AMF which will assess whether the IPO can go ahead.

Neoen, which was set up in 2008, has around 2GW capacity either in operation or under construction, with a further 1GW worth of secured projects.

The IPO consideration was announced by the company on Wednesday, and is set to fund future investment plans and growth in production capacity for Neoen, which currently possesses around $2.3bn worth of assets.

Earlier this month, Neoen was one of three companies to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs) with technology giant Google in Finland. The agreements totalled 190MW and together with WPD and CPC Finland, Neoen will produce energy to supply Google’s Finnish data centre in Hamina.

Discussing the PPA with Google, CEO Xavier Barbaro commented: “Supplying a leading multinational with green electricity in Finland, where renewable energy is encouraged, is completely in line with our strategy and our capabilities.”

He added: “Our customer base now includes several large companies as well as nation states and public authorities. By producing the most competitively priced renewable electricity locally, sustainably and on a large scale, we have become a world leader in energy transition and are proud to call Google a customer.”