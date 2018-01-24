Nissan announces energy storage solution using solar

The Japanese automotive manufacturer, Nissan, has announced it’s energy storage solution for homes in the UK.

The Nissan Energy Solar system will collect and store surplus energy during the day, and allow homeowners to power their homes with it during the night.

This could save customers up to 66% on energy bills, the company claims.

“Nissan Energy Solar is just one step in supporting our commitment to investing in innovative energy solutions for a more sustainable future and intelligent way of living,” stated Francisco Carranza, Managing Director of Nissan Energy.

The price of the equipment starts at £3,881 (US$5521.65), which includes the firm’s home energy management system.

This system offers customers the ability to control the use of their energy in real-time, reducing carbon emissions through automated energy flows, storage capacities, and solar production peaks.

Prior to this solar project, Nissan announced it will be trialling and assessing microgrid system across Europe.

This project will understand how sustained energy sources are accessed by local communities.

The Japanese firm has also initiated construction on the largest collective solar roof in the Netherlands, which began in November.