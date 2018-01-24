Northern Powergrid announces £83mn programme to make the North a low-carbon leader

On 24 January, the Norther Powergrid announced an £83mn (US$118mn) programme that aims to see the North a low-carbon leader.

The programme will focus on the region’s economy, and prepare it for growth in the electric vehicle, domestic heat pumps, and renewable power industries.

The foundations of a smart grid are being assembled by Smart Grid Enabler’s – the network programme – in a bid to feature low-carbon technology at the heart of the North’s economy.

The grid is also anticipated to enable solutions that could save the region up to £500mn ($710.5mn) by 2031.

The smart grid will run for the next five years, transforming Northern Powergrid’s network, specifically its monitoring, control, and communication.

The project will see over 8,000 substations deliver power to 3.9mn homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire.

“Our Smart Grid Enablers programme is putting our region at the forefront of the low-carbon revolution,” stated Patrick Erwin, Policy and Markets Director at Northern Powergrid.

“It will make us ready to support rapid growth of electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar power in the next decade, while maintaining a reliable system and keeping costs as low as possible for all our customers,”

“This is the most comprehensive upgrade programme of any UK network operator and will give us a state of the art command and control capability, enabling us to respond to real-time information about power flow on our network.”