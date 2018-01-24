Article
Sustainability

Northern Powergrid announces £83mn programme to make the North a low-carbon leader

By Sophie Chapman
January 24, 2018
undefined mins
On 24 January, the Norther Powergrid announced an £83mn (US$118mn) programme that aims to see the North a low-carbon leader.

On 24 January, the Norther Powergrid announced an £83mn (US$118mn) programme that aims to see the North a low-carbon leader.

The programme will focus on the region’s economy, and prepare it for growth in the electric vehicle, domestic heat pumps, and renewable power industries.

The foundations of a smart grid are being assembled by Smart Grid Enabler’s – the network programme – in a bid to feature low-carbon technology at the heart of the North’s economy.

The grid is also anticipated to enable solutions that could save the region up to £500mn ($710.5mn) by 2031.

The smart grid will run for the next five years, transforming Northern Powergrid’s network, specifically its monitoring, control, and communication.

SEE ALSO:

The project will see over 8,000 substations deliver power to 3.9mn homes and businesses in the North East, Yorkshire, and northern Lincolnshire.

“Our Smart Grid Enablers programme is putting our region at the forefront of the low-carbon revolution,” stated Patrick Erwin, Policy and Markets Director at Northern Powergrid.

“It will make us ready to support rapid growth of electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar power in the next decade, while maintaining a reliable system and keeping costs as low as possible for all our customers,”

“This is the most comprehensive upgrade programme of any UK network operator and will give us a state of the art command and control capability, enabling us to respond to real-time information about power flow on our network.”

Smart GridsUK
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy